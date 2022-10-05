The Minister of Defense of Ukraine showed a map of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov published on his Twitter a map of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops, on which one can see the chronology of the liberation of the territories of Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
To the tweet, he added a video of updates to the map of the DeepState project, which monitors combat operations and changes in the positions of Russian troops. In fact, Reznikov confirmed the veracity of the map data from DeepState.
- Currently, the offensive of the armed forces continues in Kherson region and Kharkiv region. Only in the north of the Kherson region did the Ukrainian army advance to a distance of up to 20 km.
- On October 4, the Russian publication "Agentstvo" drew attention to the maps of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, which show that Russian troops in the north of the Kherson region retreated by approximately 30 km. In fact, the Russian agency recognized a large retreat. The maps also show that the occupiers have been knocked out from almost the entire Kharkiv region.