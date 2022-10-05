The Minister of Defense of Ukraine showed a map of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov published on his Twitter a map of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops, on which one can see the chronology of the liberation of the territories of Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

To the tweet, he added a video of updates to the map of the DeepState project, which monitors combat operations and changes in the positions of Russian troops. In fact, Reznikov confirmed the veracity of the map data from DeepState.