The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated two villages in Kharkiv region and one in Kherson region

Ukrainian troops liberated the villages of Bohuslavka and Borivska Andriivka in Kharkiv region, and also knocked out Russian troops from the village of Davydiv Brid in Kherson region.

The Borivska Andriivka Council informed about the liberation of Bohuslavka and Borivska Andriivka, publishing photos and videos with local residents, soldiers and flags.

The military of the 35th brigade of marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi informed about the liberation of the village of Davydiv Brid.