The Ukrainian army advanced up to 20 km in Kherson region. More than 30 occupiers and 2 helicopters were destroyed over the past day

The Ukrainian military as part of the offensive operation was able to advance in some directions to a distance of 10 to 20 kilometers in Kherson region. During the offensive, they liberated dozens of settlements.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

"According to the results of a carefully planned and brilliantly implemented military operation to liberate the territories of the Kherson region from occupation, our units liberated, fixed and restored the state flag of Ukraine in Lyubimyvka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Bilyaiivka, Ukraiinka, Velyka and Mala Oleksandrivka, as well as in Davydovyi Brid of Beryslav district. In various sections of the front, it was possible to go deeper from 10 to 20 km," the message reads.

It is noted there that the Russians are trying to hold their positions and raise reserves, and in some directions they are leaving positions, regrouping, and destroying their own ammunition stocks in order to slow down the pace of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Ukrainian army destroyed 31 occupiers and more than 40 units of enemy equipment, including eight tanks, 26 units of armored vehicles, a large-caliber howitzer "Msta-B" and a howitzer gun. Two helicopters and three drones were also shot down.