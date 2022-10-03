The EU summoned Russian ambassadors in a coordinated manner against the backdrop of the annexation of Ukrainian territories

After Putinʼs decree on the annexation of Ukrainian territories, the European Union summoned Russian ambassadors to EU member states in a coordinated manner.
This was reported by CNN with reference to the spokesperson of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano.
"In response to the latest steps by Russia, which is further intensifying its aggression against Ukraine — with fictitious referendums and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories — the EU coordinated and summoned Russian ambassadors to EU member states and EU institutions," Stano said, adding that Russiaʼs ambassador to the EU was summoned to Brussels on Monday afternoon.
With this decision, they strongly condemn the illegal annexation.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. On September 27, the occupiers announced the results of their pseudo -referendums everywhere — more than 87% were in favor of "joining" Russia.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not recognize the results of these pseudo-referendums, and Russia has promised sanctions.
- On September 30, Putin signed decrees recognizing the "independence" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. He referred to the "results" of the pseudo-referendum.