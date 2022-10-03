The EU summoned Russian ambassadors in a coordinated manner against the backdrop of the annexation of Ukrainian territories

After Putinʼs decree on the annexation of Ukrainian territories, the European Union summoned Russian ambassadors to EU member states in a coordinated manner.

This was reported by CNN with reference to the spokesperson of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano.

"In response to the latest steps by Russia, which is further intensifying its aggression against Ukraine — with fictitious referendums and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories — the EU coordinated and summoned Russian ambassadors to EU member states and EU institutions," Stano said, adding that Russiaʼs ambassador to the EU was summoned to Brussels on Monday afternoon.

With this decision, they strongly condemn the illegal annexation.