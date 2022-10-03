The European Union summoned a representative of Russia to Brussels because of the annexation of the territories of Ukraine

The European Union summoned the main representative of Russia to Brussels because of Russiaʼs decision to annex the captured territories of Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, in a comment to AFP.

He said it was a coordinated move to condemn the illegal annexation "within the entire EU." Stano did not specify the details of the summons of the Russian diplomat. It is also unknown who exactly was summoned since the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, left his post in September.