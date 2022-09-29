The operator of Nord Stream believes that the gas leak from the pipeline will be eliminated next week. After that, they will begin to assess the damage

The operator of the Russian gas pipeline "North Stream" believes that they will be able to stop the gas leak from the pipe on Monday, October 3. It is still unknown whether they will be able to use it in the future.

A representative of the Nord Stream company told about this in a Reuters comment.

He emphasized that after that, they will assess the level of damages and losses caused to the gas pipeline. At the same time, experts will draw conclusions as to whether it can be further exploited.

"Until there are some results of damage assessment, no predictions can be made. An on-site damage assessment can be carried out as soon as we can get close to the site. This is currently a no-go zone,” the representative said.