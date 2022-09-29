The operator of Nord Stream believes that the gas leak from the pipeline will be eliminated next week. After that, they will begin to assess the damage

The operator of the Russian gas pipeline "North Stream" believes that they will be able to stop the gas leak from the pipe on Monday, October 3. It is still unknown whether they will be able to use it in the future.
A representative of the Nord Stream company told about this in a Reuters comment.
He emphasized that after that, they will assess the level of damages and losses caused to the gas pipeline. At the same time, experts will draw conclusions as to whether it can be further exploited.
"Until there are some results of damage assessment, no predictions can be made. An on-site damage assessment can be carried out as soon as we can get close to the site. This is currently a no-go zone,” the representative said.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "North Stream" and "North Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "North Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "North Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA, and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- The Times newspaper, citing sources in British intelligence, wrote that the "Nordic Streams" attacked Russian underwater drones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.