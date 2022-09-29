The Kremlin announced the signing of “agreements” on the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine on September 30

Russia announced on Friday, September 30, the signing of "agreements on the accession of new territories to the Russian Federation". That is, on the annexation of the occupied parts of four Ukrainian regions.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov during a conversation with journalists on September 29.

The signing of "agreements" and Putinʼs address are scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

So far, collaborators from the occupied territories have arrived in Moscow — "for the official signing ceremony."