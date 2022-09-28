There will be a response. The EUʼs chief diplomat believes that the gas leak on the “Nord Streams” is not a coincidence

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell reacted to the gas leaks on the Russian pipelines of the “Nord Stream” system.

In his statement, he expressed concern and called the incident not a random.

"These incidents are not a random, they affect all of us. All available information indicates that the leaks were the result of deliberate actions. We will support any investigation to establish the full picture of what happened and why, and will take further steps to improve our energy security resilience. Any intentional damage to the European energy infrastructure is absolutely unacceptable and will receive a tough and united response," Borrell noted.

He also emphasized the negative consequences for shipping safety and the environment.