There will be a response. The EUʼs chief diplomat believes that the gas leak on the “Nord Streams” is not a coincidence

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell reacted to the gas leaks on the Russian pipelines of the “Nord Stream” system.
In his statement, he expressed concern and called the incident not a random.
"These incidents are not a random, they affect all of us. All available information indicates that the leaks were the result of deliberate actions. We will support any investigation to establish the full picture of what happened and why, and will take further steps to improve our energy security resilience. Any intentional damage to the European energy infrastructure is absolutely unacceptable and will receive a tough and united response," Borrell noted.
He also emphasized the negative consequences for shipping safety and the environment.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recordeda drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found.
- Gas from Russian gas pipelines entered the Baltic Sea.
- The German newspaper “Tagesspiegel” reported with reference to a representative of the authorities that the damage to the Russian gas pipelines “Nord Stream” and “Nord Stream 2” probably occurred as a result of targeted attacks. The German government is considering two versions — the first, that the gas pipelines were damaged by Ukraine, and the second, that it was the work of Russia to accuse Ukraine of sabotage.
- Later, the Danish military showed a video of the gas leak, and seismologists said they recorded explosions. EU countries believe that Russian gas pipelines could have been sabotaged.