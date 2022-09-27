A Russian agent who adjusted kamikaze drone strikes was detained in Odesa region

A man who was spying for Russia on the movement of the Ukrainian military and the location of critical infrastructure facilities was detained in Odesa region.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported this on September 27.

So, the man collected information about the locations of the bases of the defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defence and law enforcement structures, the number of personnel and military equipment. In addition, he established the exact coordinates of roadblocks and objects of critical infrastructure, especially in the field of heat and energy supply. The man transmitted information to the occupiers through an anonymous “Telegram” channel in the form of a "photo report" and marks on an electronic map with a detailed description. Russia planned to use this data for strikes with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones.

The detainee is a resident of the city of Reni, who was recruited by the Russian special services after February 24. He came to the attention of Russians because of his pro-Kremlin views, which he actively advertised among those around him. The man was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason committed under martial law, he has already been arrested.