Russian attacks on Odesa did not disrupt the work of the “grain initiative”

Despite the attack of the Russian invaders on the port infrastructure of Odesa, the “grain corridors” work without interruption.

The head of the joint press center of the operational command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk stated this on the telethon of unified news, commenting on the question of whether the use of Iranian drones jeopardized the export of grain from the ports of Ukraine.

"Their work is not disrupted, however, we are taking maximum security measures... We are aware of the threats: it is probably not by chance that Russia expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the grain corridors and that increased attention is paid directly to the port infrastructure. In particular, the port infrastructure was damaged in Ochakiv, and there is a clear allusion to the Odesa direction. However, everything is working now. Even today, when the attack took place, the departure of the ships took place according to the schedule," Humenyuk noted.