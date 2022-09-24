The US promises Russia serious sanctions in response to the pseudo-referendums

The press secretary of the White House, Karin Jean-Pierre, said that "the USA will never recognize the territories" on which Russia decided to hold fictitious referendums on the accession of Ukrainian lands to the Russian Federation.
"Voice of America" writes about it.
The United States, together with its allies and partners, is ready to take additional measures that will mean "quick and serious economic costs" for Russia. The actions of the Russian Federation were called "a flagrant violation of international law and an insult to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underlie the system of international law."
"We will continue to stand firmly on the side of the people of Ukraine and continue to provide them with an unprecedented amount of security support to help [Ukrainians] protect their territory," she stressed.
According to her, the United States is aware that Russian officials are setting turnout targets above 75%.
Jean-Pierre also mentioned Putinʼs threats to use nuclear weapons. The US evaluates them seriously, but currently "sees no reason to adjust its own nuclear policy."
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces continued to liberate the occupied territories.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Putinʼs threat is "dangerous and reckless".
- President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he doubts that Russia will use nuclear weapons.
- According to The Washington Post, the US has been warning Russia for several months about the serious consequences of using nuclear weapons. Joe Bidenʼs administration is specifically sending vague warnings to Moscow, so the Kremlin is worried about what the response might be.