The press secretary of the White House, Karin Jean-Pierre, said that "the USA will never recognize the territories" on which Russia decided to hold fictitious referendums on the accession of Ukrainian lands to the Russian Federation.

"Voice of America" writes about it.

The United States, together with its allies and partners, is ready to take additional measures that will mean "quick and serious economic costs" for Russia. The actions of the Russian Federation were called "a flagrant violation of international law and an insult to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underlie the system of international law."

"We will continue to stand firmly on the side of the people of Ukraine and continue to provide them with an unprecedented amount of security support to help [Ukrainians] protect their territory," she stressed.

According to her, the United States is aware that Russian officials are setting turnout targets above 75%.

Jean-Pierre also mentioned Putinʼs threats to use nuclear weapons. The US evaluates them seriously, but currently "sees no reason to adjust its own nuclear policy."