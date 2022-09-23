The SSU established the data of 1 500 people who are organizing a pseudo-referendum in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) established the data of 1 500 people who are participating in the organization of a pseudo-referendum on joining the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region to Russia.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

"According to the received materials, the identities of more than 1 000 Russian security forces, who are planned to be involved in the "protection" of pseudo-voting events, have been identified. Among them are units of the Russian Guard, the military police of the Soviet Union, and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs," the SSU writes.

They are to be assisted by collaborators who are part of the occupying "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Zaporozhye region", as well as private security firms under the control of the special services of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the SSU received a complete list of persons who agreed to head the so-called "territorial election committees": more than 390 collaborators were identified. Criminal proceedings are carried out under articles on collaborative activity and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.