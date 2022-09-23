Pseudo-referendums on joining to Russia began in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as in Melitopol. There, the occupiers began going to the homes of Ukrainians to collect signatures. Also, fake "voting" began in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

This is reported by the Kremlin mass media and the so-called “leaders” of the "L/DPR".

Denis Pushylin in his statements openly declares that he believes in a "positive result". Leonid Pasichnik calls on people to say “yes” to the illegal annexation of Ukrainian lands to the Russian Federation.

The so-called "voting" in the occupied territories will last until September 27.