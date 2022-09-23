Pseudo-referendums on joining to Russia began in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as in Melitopol. There, the occupiers began going to the homes of Ukrainians to collect signatures. Also, fake "voting" began in the occupied part of the Kherson region.
This is reported by the Kremlin mass media and the so-called “leaders” of the "L/DPR".
Denis Pushylin in his statements openly declares that he believes in a "positive result". Leonid Pasichnik calls on people to say “yes” to the illegal annexation of Ukrainian lands to the Russian Federation.
The so-called "voting" in the occupied territories will last until September 27.
- On September 20, the heads of the administrations of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia announced the holding of the so-called "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27.
- The USA and the EU condemned Russiaʼs intention to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine stated that the so-called "referendums" will not affect plans to liberate the territories.
- Separately, the SSU reported that the "DPR" plans to involve teenagers from 13 to 17 years old in the pseudo-referendum.
- The G7 countries promised Russia new sanctions.