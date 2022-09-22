The SSU: The “DPR” plans to involve teenagers from 13 to 17 years old in the pseudo-referendum

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed the plan of the occupiers to involve children in the so-called referendum on joining the lands of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

Intercepted documents of the "DPR" indicate that in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the invaders plan to involve teenagers aged 13 to 17 in pseudo-voting. In this way, they want to increase the lack of "votes" and "turnout". Minors must be accompanied by their parents, guardians or representatives of so-called "orphanages".

They also plan to involve families from the Donetsk region, who have local registration, but temporarily left for Russia, for "voting".

"Corresponding changes to the "electoral process" were entrusted by its Moscow curators to the so-called “Central Electoral Commission” of the “DPR”. It was this pseudo-state entity that prepared the drafts of the relevant documents in the form of a "decision" and an appendix on the conduct of fake voting with the participation of minors," the report said.

The SSU has already identified all the organizers.