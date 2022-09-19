Overview of the events of September 19: the occupiers fired missiles at the Pivdennoukrainsk NPP, exhumation of bodies from a mass grave continues in Izium

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the warehouses of the occupiers in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region, two command posts of the troops, and the positions of the air defense forces of the occupiers in the Berislav and Kakhovka districts. In Kadiivka, Luhansk Region, the UAF destroyed the base of the Russians in the local Palace of Culture, and on the territory of the Novoaidar forest farm, the equipment and personnel of the occupiers were destroyed.

The settlement of Bilohorivka, in the Luhansk region, has been cleared of Russian invaders and is completely under the control of the Armed Forces, Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said. Haidai did not give details but called for patience, as the liberation of Luhansk settlements will be more difficult than the Kharkiv operation. The enemy is preparing for defense in the Luhansk region.

At night, the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia. There were eight "arrivals" in the city, the occupiers hit infrastructure facilities. After midnight, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reports. One of the missiles hit the yard of a private house and destroyed an outbuilding. In several residential buildings, windows and doors were blown out, roofs were damaged. People were not injured. In addition, the Russians hit the Nikopol and Marhanets communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region three times with heavy artillery and "Grad" — more than 40 shells. Previously, people were not injured.

During the day, the Russians shelled the Zelenodolsk community of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery. A 58-year-old woman who was riding a bicycle on the road at the time of the impact was injured. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

The Russian army attacked the industrial zone of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant with missiles. A powerful explosion occurred only 300 meters from the nuclear reactors. The shock wave damaged the NPP building and broke more than 100 windows. As a result of the shelling, one of the hydraulic units of the Oleksandrivska HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian energy complex, was shut down. Also, three high-voltage power lines stopped working.

In Izium, the exhumation of the bodies of the dead from the mass burial site is underway. Now 146 bodies have been exhumed, the vast majority of which are civilians, including two children. Some of the dead have signs of violent death, there are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture. The deceased also have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel, and stab wounds.

Emergency work continues at the hydraulic facilities in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian missile strikes. The water level is falling throughout the flooded territory; in all areas, it does not exceed critical levels. Rescuers have already eliminated flooding in residential buildings.

In Melitopol, explosions rang out at the airfield captured by the Russian invaders. Locals write about two powerful explosions in the area of the airfield at approximately 14:50. In addition, residents report plumes of black smoke after the explosions.

Six civilians were blown up by landmines in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region. Two people blew up a car in Derhachy district, two more in Izium, and two more in Chuhuuiv. All of them were hospitalized with injuries.

Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in-Chief. The meeting was held with the participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, representatives of the military command and heads of law enforcement agencies, as well as the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. They reviewed the action plan for further de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. Separately, they discussed providing the Armed Forces with sets of winter uniforms, shoes, and means of heating.

Ukraine will receive four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany. Together with the howitzers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive an additional package of ammunition. In total, Germany has already transferred 14 PzH 2000 howitzers to Ukraine.