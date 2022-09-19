The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the occupiersʼ warehouses and air defense forces in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy stockpiles in the Bashtanskyi district, two command posts of troops and the positions of the occupying air defense forces in the Beryslavskyi and Kakhovskyi districts of the Mykolaiv region.

This is reported in the Operational Command "South".

The Ukrainian military also struck a weapons and equipment concentration site near Lviv, an electronic warfare station near Kherson, and a pontoon crossing in Nova Kakhovka.

The Ukrainian aviation hit the enemy 11 times, and the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out more than 200 fire missions in the south.

Russia lost 29 of its troops, two self-propelled and one conventional 152-mm Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, a command vehicle for controlling fighter aircraft and a BMP-3. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two warehouses with ammunition of the occupiers in Blahodatne and Kherson.

Due to a storm in the Black Sea, the Russian fleet hid in its bases. But one surface missile carrier continues combat duty, keeping eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles at the ready, accompanied by three large amphibious assault ships. They all stay together in the missile-safe area and do not approach the coast of mainland Ukraine.

Along with the strengthening of the storm in the sea, the danger of mines also increases.