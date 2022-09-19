Six people were blown up by landmines in the de-occupied Kharkiv region

During the day of September 18, six civilians were blown up by landmines in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Two people blew up a car in Derhachivskyi district, two more in Izyumskyi district and two more in Chuhuivskyi district. All of them were hospitalized with injuries.

Sinegubov called on people to avoid roadsides, forest strips and secondary roads and move only where demining has been carried out.

There were also casualties from Russian shelling during the day of September 18. An 11-year-old boy was injured in Kupyansk, and a 65-year-old woman was injured in Chuhuyivskyi district.