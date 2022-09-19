4 000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Four thousand Hasidim arrived in Uman for the annual pilgrimage on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.
This was reported in the United Jewish Community.
"From today, the mass arrival of a large number of Hasidic prochans, who are going to Ukraine from different parts of the world despite the war, demonstrating their faith in the Armed Forces, begins in Uman," the organization said in a statement.
- The holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which the Hasids celebrate in September, has traditionally gathered tens of thousands of pilgrims from Israel and the whole world in Uman every year. Last year, even the coronavirus did not prevent the celebration — more than 30,000 Hasidim visited Uman.
- On July 7, Ukraineʼs ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, said that against the background of the war, Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of pilgrims. And the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police recommended that Hasids refrain from visiting Ukraine this year to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. The reason is the high probability of missile attacks and Russiaʼs actions, which can destabilize international relations and damage the image of Ukraine.