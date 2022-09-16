The Parliament of Kazakhstan returned the previous name to the capital of the country

The Parliament of Kazakhstan returned the previous name of the countryʼs capital to Nursultan.
This is reported by Interfax-Kazakhstan.
The Parliament adopted the law on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the country. Among the changes is the return of the name Astana to the capital, as well as the introduction of a single presidential term of 7 years. The day before, the Nursultan city council voted for the return of the old name — maslikhat.
On March 20, 2019, deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted amendments to the Constitution regarding the renaming of the capital Astana to Nursultan. The city was named after former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. A day before that, Nazarbayev announced his resignation — after almost 30 years of rule.
- In the first days of January 2022, large-scale protests against the increase in fuel prices began in Kazakhstan, which turned into an uprising against the regime. At first, the authorities made concessions on the issue of fuel, but already on January 5, the president called the protesters "terrorists" and called for help from the troops of the CSTO countries. In the cities, security forces and the military actively used combat weapons against people.
- On January 9, the Kazakh authorities announced that "the situation has stabilized and is under control" in all regions of the country. CSTO troops began to leave the country. According to the General Prosecutorʼs Office, 225 people died during the protests, including 19 law enforcement officers and soldiers.
- At the beginning of February, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed a law on depriving the first president Nursultan Nazarbayev of a number of powers.