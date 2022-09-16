The Parliament of Kazakhstan returned the previous name to the capital of the country

The Parliament of Kazakhstan returned the previous name of the countryʼs capital to Nursultan.

This is reported by Interfax-Kazakhstan.

The Parliament adopted the law on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the country. Among the changes is the return of the name Astana to the capital, as well as the introduction of a single presidential term of 7 years. The day before, the Nursultan city council voted for the return of the old name — maslikhat.

On March 20, 2019, deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted amendments to the Constitution regarding the renaming of the capital Astana to Nursultan. The city was named after former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. A day before that, Nazarbayev announced his resignation — after almost 30 years of rule.