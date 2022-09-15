The Supreme Court banned the activities of the OPzZh. Now finally

The Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court of Ukraine rejected the appeal of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh). The decision to ban the party is final and cannot be appealed.

This was reported to the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, pre-trial investigations have been ongoing in 70 criminal cases against OPZZh officials involved in crimes in the field of national security. As part of these proceedings, 30 citizens of Ukraine, including deputies of local councils at various levels, were charged with suspicion.