The pro-Russian OPZZh party challenged the ban on its activities in court

The pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) challenged the ban on its activities in court.

This was reported by the representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court, Olha Sovhyrya.

OPZZh appealed the decision of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal from June 20, according to which the party was prohibited from transferring all its property to the state. Sovgyrya explained that such a complaint will be considered by the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court within one month after the opening of the appeal proceedings. The decision of the Administrative Court of Cassation will be final.