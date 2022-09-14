Ministry of Defense: Since September 6, the Armed Forces have liberated 388 settlements in the Kharkiv region

Since September 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 388 settlements in the Kharkiv region, which is approximately 8,500 square kilometers.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar provided the data on September 14.

Now, in total, the front line is 2,500 km, of which 1,300 km are active combat operations.

The figures regarding the liberated territories are constantly updated, because the process is dynamic. In addition, the liberated territories still need additional measures to make it safe to live there. Therefore, official notifications about the number of liberated settlements are deliberately provided late, because they may or may not take into account "stabilization measures".