Zelensky came to de-occupied Izyum and raised the Ukrainian flag there

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the liberated city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Together with Ukrainian paratroopers, they raised the Ukrainian flag there.
The 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade wrote about this on Facebook.
"At the beginning of the festivities, those present honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence. Then the President of Ukraine thanked the soldiers for the liberated Ukrainian lands and solemnly raised the Ukrainian flag over the city council," they noted.
In addition to Zelensky, the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar, the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, his first deputy Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as well as the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrskyi came to the city.
- On September 13, the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported that during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements (the real figure is almost twice as large). The operation will continue until the area is completely liberated.
- On September 10, the Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.
- The government allocated 400 million hryvnias from the budget reserve fund for priority works in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region.