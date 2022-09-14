Zelensky came to de-occupied Izyum and raised the Ukrainian flag there

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the liberated city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Together with Ukrainian paratroopers, they raised the Ukrainian flag there.

The 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade wrote about this on Facebook.

"At the beginning of the festivities, those present honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence. Then the President of Ukraine thanked the soldiers for the liberated Ukrainian lands and solemnly raised the Ukrainian flag over the city council," they noted.

In addition to Zelensky, the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar, the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, his first deputy Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as well as the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrskyi came to the city.