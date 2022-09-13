The government transferred 400 million hryvnias for the restoration of the de-occupied part of Kharkiv region

The government allocated 400 million hryvnias from the budget reserve fund for priority works in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region. The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this on September 13.
In particular, money was allocated for the restoration of damaged buildings and infrastructure objects: their inspection, overhaul, emergency, and conservation works, etc. At the moment, it is necessary to insert windows and doors, cover the roofs, strengthen the facades, and renew engineering networks: heat, gas, electricity, water supply, and heating.
- On September 13, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported that during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements (the real figure is almost twice as many). The operation will continue until the area is completely liberated.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.