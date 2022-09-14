In Kyiv, it was reported about the suspicion of a judge who supported Russia. But they canʼt detain him yet — the SBU explained why

Judges of the Northern Court of Appeal of Kyiv, which expected the seizure of Ukraine by the Russians, reported the suspicion. But they cannot detain him yet, because the Supreme Council of Justice is not working — the only body authorized to grant permission to detain judges.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU has records of telephone conversations between the judge and his family members, relatives and close friends. These materials confirm that the Kyiv judge justified the atrocities of the occupiers, spoke disparagingly of Ukrainian defenders and incited his acquaintances to cooperate with the Russians.

But it is impossible to detain this criminal, even after the announcement of suspicion. All because the work of the High Council of Justice has not yet been regulated by legislation.

The SBU hopes that in the near future the members of this council will be elected and this body will begin its work in full. Only then will they be able to detain the judge who was waiting for the Russian occupation.