In Kyiv, it was reported about the suspicion of a judge who supported Russia. But they canʼt detain him yet — the SBU explained why

Judges of the Northern Court of Appeal of Kyiv, which expected the seizure of Ukraine by the Russians, reported the suspicion. But they cannot detain him yet, because the Supreme Council of Justice is not working — the only body authorized to grant permission to detain judges.
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.
The SBU has records of telephone conversations between the judge and his family members, relatives and close friends. These materials confirm that the Kyiv judge justified the atrocities of the occupiers, spoke disparagingly of Ukrainian defenders and incited his acquaintances to cooperate with the Russians.
But it is impossible to detain this criminal, even after the announcement of suspicion. All because the work of the High Council of Justice has not yet been regulated by legislation.
The SBU hopes that in the near future the members of this council will be elected and this body will begin its work in full. Only then will they be able to detain the judge who was waiting for the Russian occupation.
- The Supreme Council of Justice is the main body of judicial self-government. He makes decisions on the appointment, dismissal, and transfer of judges, is responsible for the formation of the corps of judges, considers disciplinary cases against judges, makes decisions on prosecution, gives consent to the detention of a judge or his detention or arrest; makes a decision on the temporary suspension of a judge from the administration of justice, etc.
- On July 14, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the new procedure for electing and appointing members of the Supreme Council of Justice, as well as on the activities of disciplinary inspectors of the Supreme Council of Justice. On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada announced the beginning of the competition for the position of members of the Supreme Council of Justice.
- On September 13, 2021, the Council of Judges did not elect members of the Ethics Council to oversee the High Council of Justice: 16 of the 28 members of the Council of Judges did not support any candidate. People deputies and human rights defenders called it an attempt to disrupt judicial reform. The US State Department called on the Council of Judges to unblock the judicial reform. Zelensky promised Biden this reform.
- On February 22, 2022, the Supreme Council of Justice accepted the resignations of ten of its members, thus terminating its mandate.
- On August 15, the Verkhovna Rada elected two members of the High Council of Justice — Roman Maselka and Mykola Moroz.