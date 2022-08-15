The Verkhovna Rada elected two members of the Supreme Council of Justice — Roman Maselka and Mykola Moroz.
Peopleʼs deputy from the "Voice" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced this.
Roman Maselko, a lawyer for Maidan affairs and a member of the board of the DEJURE foundation, received 203 votes in the ranking vote. Mykola Moroz, candidate of legal sciences of Yaroslav the Wise University, won 291 votes in the ranking voting.
At the final vote, 258 deputies voted for two candidates.
- The Supreme Council of Justice is the main body of judicial self-government. He makes decisions on the appointment, dismissal, transfer of judges, is responsible for the formation of the corps of judges, considers disciplinary cases against judges, makes decisions on prosecution, gives consent to the detention of a judge or his detention or arrest; makes a decision on the temporary suspension of a judge from the administration of justice, etc.
- On July 14, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the new procedure for electing and appointing members of the Supreme Council of Justice, as well as on the activities of disciplinary inspectors of the Supreme Council of Justice. On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada announced the start of the competition for the position of members of the Supreme Council of Justice.
- On September 13, 2021, the Council of Judges did not elect members of the Ethics Council to oversee the High Council of Justice: 16 of the 28 members of the Council of Judges did not support any candidate. Peopleʼs deputies and human rights defenders called it an attempt to disrupt judicial reform. The US State Department called on the Council of Judges to unblock the judicial reform. Zelensky promised Biden this reform.
- On February 22, 2022, the Supreme Council of Justice accepted the resignations of ten of its members, thus terminating its mandate.