The Verkhovna Rada elected two members of the Supreme Council of Justice — Roman Maselka and Mykola Moroz.

Peopleʼs deputy from the "Voice" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced this.

Roman Maselko, a lawyer for Maidan affairs and a member of the board of the DEJURE foundation, received 203 votes in the ranking vote. Mykola Moroz, candidate of legal sciences of Yaroslav the Wise University, won 291 votes in the ranking voting.

At the final vote, 258 deputies voted for two candidates.