Shmyhal: Ukraine plans to accumulate 15 billion cubic meters of gas and is counting on Western aid

Ukraine plans to accumulate up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas before the beginning of the heating season, and in the winter it counts on the help of the United States.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"At the moment, we see the complete completion of the heating season, we see enough reserves," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Currently, Ukraine has accumulated 13.2 billion cubic meters. m. According to Shmyhal, the strategy was to accumulate 19 billion cubic meters before the beginning of the heating season in order to eliminate all military risks.

"However, given the fact that the situation changed during the summer while conducting difficult discussions with NJSC Naftogaz... we came to September, received guarantees from our partners from the USA and the Nordic countries that we will be able to count on receiving gas in the 4th, and in the 1st quarters. This allowed the Ministry of Energy to lower the accumulation threshold to 15 billion cubic meters," the head of government explained.

He clarified that an agreement has been reached with the USA on the supply of 2 billion cubic meters at the end of this year and at the beginning of next year. m of natural gas. Negotiations are also ongoing with Norway and a consortium of countries on the provision of additional gas.

In addition, Ukraine has already accumulated 2.2 million tons of coal — these are the largest reserves in recent years, and they will be increased to 2.5 million tons, which corresponds to the maximum capacity of warehouses.

In addition, "Ukrzaliznytsia" and the State Forestry Agency are stockpiling firewood, almost another 1.5 million cubic meters, so that by October, they will reach 7 million cubic meters. According to Shmyhal, mobile boiler rooms and generators are also being purchased — more than 1,500 have already been delivered, and imported equipment for repairs is being brought in.