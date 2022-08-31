”GTS operator”: Ukraine will have enough gas for a mild winter

Ukraine will have enough gas for a mild winter before the heating season. According to forecasts, by October 15 there will be approximately 14.4 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storages.
Serhiy Makogon, the general director of the "GTS Operator of Ukraine" company, told the Interfax agency about this.
"Now there are 13 billion cubic meters of gas in UGSF [underground gas storage facilities]. By October 15, according to forecast calculations, there will be approximately 14.4 billion cubic meters. With such reserves, it is possible to get through a mild winter, as today gas consumption has significantly decreased," said Makogon.
At the same time, he emphasized that gas production in Ukraine remains extremely important in order to provide for all consumers. These facilities are at risk of Russian attacks, so the Ukrainian side will additionally import gas from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
- This winter is expected to be the most difficult in years due to the Russian invasion. Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz JSC, warned that the temperature in the premises will be four degrees below normal, and the heating season will start later and end earlier than usual.
- Ukraine will need the help of allies in the gas issue, since almost 50% of Ukraineʼs gas fields are located in the Kharkiv region, not far from the front line.
- Norway has already announced that it will spend more than $200 million on gas for Ukraine.