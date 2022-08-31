”GTS operator”: Ukraine will have enough gas for a mild winter

Ukraine will have enough gas for a mild winter before the heating season. According to forecasts, by October 15 there will be approximately 14.4 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storages.

Serhiy Makogon, the general director of the "GTS Operator of Ukraine" company, told the Interfax agency about this.

"Now there are 13 billion cubic meters of gas in UGSF [underground gas storage facilities]. By October 15, according to forecast calculations, there will be approximately 14.4 billion cubic meters. With such reserves, it is possible to get through a mild winter, as today gas consumption has significantly decreased," said Makogon.

At the same time, he emphasized that gas production in Ukraine remains extremely important in order to provide for all consumers. These facilities are at risk of Russian attacks, so the Ukrainian side will additionally import gas from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.