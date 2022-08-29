”The coldest winter awaits.” The temperature in the houses will be 4 degrees lower in winter

Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of JSC Naftogaz, noted that this winter the indoor temperature will be four degrees below normal, and the heating season will start later and end earlier than usual.

In an interview with The Guardian, he warned that Ukrainians are in for the coldest winter in recent decades.

He noted that the temperature in homes will be at the level of 17-18 °C [62,6-64,4 °F], and advised people to stock up on blankets and warm clothes in case the temperature outside drops below -10 °C [14 °F].

Without Western financial support, Ukraine will not have enough gas. Ukraine needs about $10 billion for imports, and the allies understand this, but there is no confidence in the help in full.