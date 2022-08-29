Norway will spend more than $200 million on the purchase of gas for Ukraine

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Haar Støre announced that his country will spend 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($206,844,123) so that Ukrainians can buy gas.

This is reported by Finansavisen.

"The war means that Ukraine is in dire need of external support. Ukraine asked Norway to take a leadership role in ensuring access to energy sources. Now we are monitoring this and propose to spend NOK 2 billion so that Ukrainians can buy gas in the fall and winter," Støre said.

In July, during the visit of the Prime Minister of Norway to Kyiv, he announced that in 2022-2023, his country would increase aid to Ukraine to NOK 10 billion. Now Støre clarified that two out of ten billion will go to purchase gas for Ukraine in 2022.

"Our contribution to the purchase of gas, among other things, will help to keep warm in hospitals and schools in Ukraine this winter, and will also give more opportunities to prepare hot food," said the Prime Minister of Norway.