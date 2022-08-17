Canada will allocate $350 million to Ukraine for the heating season

Canada will allocate 450 million Canadian dollars ($350 million) to Ukraine for the heating season.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Another step of solidarity from Canada. Ukraine will receive 450 million Canadian dollars in aid for the purchase of gas before the heating season," Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Christa Freeland and the entire Canadian people for their steadfast support of Ukraine in the fight for democracy and freedom.