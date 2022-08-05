Ukraine is 60% ready for the heating season

Ukraine is ready for the heating season by an average of 60%.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers writes about this with reference to the head of the government, Denys Shmyhal.

"Now all oblasts are ready by an average of 60%. This is in line with the training plan developed by the government. We will speed up in this direction in order to pass the heating season stably," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, according to the plan, by October 15, 2.5 million tons of coal should be provided at the Heat Power Stations (HPS) and Thermal Power Plants (TPP) warehouses.

"As the Minister of Energy, Herman Galushchenko, reported, 1.8 million tons of coal are currently stored in TPP and HPS warehouses, the process is moving according to schedule," the message reads.