Overview of the events of September 13: the Armed Forces liberated more than 300 settlements in the Kharkiv region, and an Iranian drone was shot down for the first time near Kupyansk

During the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements — thatʼs 3,800 square kilometers, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said. She clarified that the operation will continue until the military completely liberates the region. The government has already allocated 400 million hryvnias for the restoration of the de-occupied Kharkiv region.

The situation on the southern front remains steadily tense, but under control. Russian troops are trying to raise reserves and improve their tactical position, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to push back the enemy along the entire front line. This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian attack drone for the first time. The aircraft was shot down near Kupyansk. Analysis of the appearance of the droneʼs wing elements allows us to assert that it is a Shahid-136 long-range kamikaze UAV. In addition, the Air Force shot down a drone and two Russian "dryers": Su-24 in Kherson region and Su-25 in the Donetsk region.

During the night, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region six times, and there were no casualties. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched two missiles and 25 airstrikes and fired 11 salvo rockets at military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine has restored the second backup power transmission line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The four main ones are still not working, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held a telephone conversation regarding the situation on the Ukrainian front and around the ZNPP. Draghi confirmed, "the support that the Italian government continues to provide to the Ukrainian authorities and Ukrainian society in all spheres" and noted "positive developments in the counteroffensive."

Estonia handed over the most modern mobile hospital to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will save the lives of our military and civilians. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov. So, his Estonian colleague Hanno Pevkur came to Kyiv and handed over the keys to the mobile hospital.

American high-ranking officials are discussing the possibility of transferring combat aircraft to Ukraine, the Financial Times writes. According to the newspaper, Washington and its allies are considering whether it would be appropriate to provide fighter jets to Kyiv in the medium and long term.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a one-and-a-half-hour conversation with Russian President Putin. Scholz insisted on the fastest possible "search for a diplomatic solution" to the war in Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for Ukraineʼs sovereignty. Putin told Scholz about the "grain corridors" and that Russia is a "reliable supplier of energy resources."