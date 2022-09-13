FT: USA and allies discuss giving Ukraine fighter jets

High-ranking American officials are discussing the possibility of transferring combat aircraft to Ukraine.
The Financial Times writes about it.
"A senior U.S. defense official said that Washington and its allies are discussing Ukraineʼs long-term needs, such as air defense, and whether it would be appropriate to provide fighter jets to Kyiv in the medium to long term," the article stated.
- At the end of August, Slovakia signed an agreement according to which NATO member states — the Czech Republic and Poland — will patrol its skies. The reason for this was the decommissioning of Soviet MiG-29s, which can be transferred to Ukraine.
- In July, it became known that the US Air Force is discussing the transfer to Ukraine of a fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft designed to destroy tanks, armored vehicles and other ground targets.