The US is considering the transfer of A-10 Warthog attack aircraft to Ukraine

The US Air Force is discussing the transfer of a fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft designed to destroy tanks, armored vehicles and other ground targets to Ukraine.
The New York Times writes about it.
A-10 was developed during the Cold War specifically to destroy Soviet tanks, which are now actively used by Russia in Ukraine. The idea of transferring these aircraft has been discussed extensively, as the US has been trying for years to get rid of the A-10 to free up funds for purchasing and maintaining more multi-role aircraft and not to spend them on upgrading the Thunderbolt fleet.
During the administration of Barack Obama, the A-10 was even tried to be written off, but members of the Republican Party did not allow it.
This week, the head of the US Air Force, Frank Kendall, allowed the possibility of transferring the A-10 to Ukraine in several statements. General Charles Brown, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force also spoke about the transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine. It was also about the possibility of transferring F-16 fighters to Kyiv.
A-10 Thunderbolt IIs are considered quite survivable aircraft. During Operation Desert Storm in 1990-1991, they destroyed about 900 Iraqi tanks, 1,200 artillery systems, and 2,000 other vehicles. The US is constantly modernizing them, but plans to write off 21 attack aircraft in fiscal year 2023 (beginning on October 1).
The A-10 is armed with AGM-65 Maverick anti-tank missiles with a range of about 30 km, as well as the legendary 30 mm seven-barreled GAU-8 Avenger gun, which fires 3,900 rounds per minute. It was it that made the A-10 famous for its "brrrrrrt" sound.