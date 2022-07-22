The US is considering the transfer of A-10 Warthog attack aircraft to Ukraine

The US Air Force is discussing the transfer of a fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft designed to destroy tanks, armored vehicles and other ground targets to Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about it.

A-10 was developed during the Cold War specifically to destroy Soviet tanks, which are now actively used by Russia in Ukraine. The idea of transferring these aircraft has been discussed extensively, as the US has been trying for years to get rid of the A-10 to free up funds for purchasing and maintaining more multi-role aircraft and not to spend them on upgrading the Thunderbolt fleet.

During the administration of Barack Obama, the A-10 was even tried to be written off, but members of the Republican Party did not allow it.

This week, the head of the US Air Force, Frank Kendall, allowed the possibility of transferring the A-10 to Ukraine in several statements. General Charles Brown, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force also spoke about the transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine. It was also about the possibility of transferring F-16 fighters to Kyiv.