The Court arrested the ex-head of the SSU Department in the Kharkiv region. He is accused of treason

The Court arrested the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Roman Dudin, who is suspected of treason, in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, on February 24, Dudin, on his own initiative, began to act to the detriment of Ukraineʼs defense capability and national security. He obstructed the operation of the unified management system of the Security Forces and the Defense Forces and did not perform the tasks assigned to the SSU management.

"Also, he took multi-stage actions aimed at removing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration from performing his duties," the Office of the Prosecutor General declares.

In addition to being a military employee of the SSU, Dudin was under the command of the commander of the "Kharkiv" troop group. Trying to evade military service, he voluntarily and illegally stayed outside the Kharkiv region. Dudin did not participate in the implementation of the commanderʼs combat orders and tasks related to the organization of counter-intelligence and counter-sabotage activities in the Kharkiv region, as well as participation in the defense of Kharkiv.