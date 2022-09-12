The Court arrested the ex-head of the SSU Department in the Kharkiv region. He is accused of treason

The Court arrested the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Roman Dudin, who is suspected of treason, in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
According to the investigation, on February 24, Dudin, on his own initiative, began to act to the detriment of Ukraineʼs defense capability and national security. He obstructed the operation of the unified management system of the Security Forces and the Defense Forces and did not perform the tasks assigned to the SSU management.
"Also, he took multi-stage actions aimed at removing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration from performing his duties," the Office of the Prosecutor General declares.
In addition to being a military employee of the SSU, Dudin was under the command of the commander of the "Kharkiv" troop group. Trying to evade military service, he voluntarily and illegally stayed outside the Kharkiv region. Dudin did not participate in the implementation of the commanderʼs combat orders and tasks related to the organization of counter-intelligence and counter-sabotage activities in the Kharkiv region, as well as participation in the defense of Kharkiv.
- Dudinʼs detention became known the day before. On May 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky fired him during a visit to the Kharkiv region. He stated that he did this because Dudin "did not work for the defense of the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thought only of himself personally."
- We will remind, on July 16, law enforcement officers detained the former head of the SSU Department in Crimea, Oleg Kulinich. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich as head of the SSU Office in Crimea in October 2020, and dismissed him on March 2, 2022.
- After the detention of Kulinich, President Zelensky suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and removed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his duties. Later, the Verkhovna Rada released them.