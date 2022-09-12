The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office confirmed the detention of the ex-head of the SSU department in the Kharkiv region. What is he accused of?

Law enforcement officers detained the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the Kharkiv region, Roman Dudin, on suspicion of treason.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

According to the investigation, on February 24, Dudin, on his own initiative, began to act to the detriment of Ukraineʼs defense capability and national security. He obstructed the work of the unified management system of the security and defense forces and did not fulfill the tasks assigned to the management of the SSU.

"Also, he took multi-stage actions aimed at removing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration from performing his duties," the PGO noted.

In addition to being a military employee of the SSU, Dudin was under the command of the commander of the "Kharkiv" troop group. Trying to evade military service, he voluntarily and illegally stayed outside the Kharkiv region. Dudin did not participate in the execution of the commanderʼs combat orders and tasks related to the organization of counter-intelligence and counter-sabotage activities in the Kharkiv region, as well as participation in the defense of Kharkiv.