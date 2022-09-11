Law enforcement officers detained the former head of the SBU of the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained Roman Dudin, the former head of the SBU department of the Kharkiv region. He was publicly criticized and fired by President Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2022.

This information was confirmed to "Babel" by a source in the law enforcement agencies.

Currently, it is not known what Dudin is charged with, but the mass media write that he is suspected of treason and leaving his workplace.

On May 29, during a visit to the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the head of the SBU of the Kharkiv region, Roman Dudin. He stated that he did this because Dudin "did not work for the defense of the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thought only of himself personally."