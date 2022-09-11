Law enforcement officers detained the former head of the SBU of the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained Roman Dudin, the former head of the SBU department of the Kharkiv region. He was publicly criticized and fired by President Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2022.
This information was confirmed to "Babel" by a source in the law enforcement agencies.
Currently, it is not known what Dudin is charged with, but the mass media write that he is suspected of treason and leaving his workplace.
On May 29, during a visit to the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the head of the SBU of the Kharkiv region, Roman Dudin. He stated that he did this because Dudin "did not work for the defense of the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thought only of himself personally."
- We will remind, that on July 16, law enforcement officers detained the former head of the SBU department in Crimea, Oleh Kulinich. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich as the head of the SBU Department in Crimea in October 2020, and on March 2, 2022, he dismissed him.
- After the detention of Kulinich, President Zelensky suspended Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and removed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, from his duties. Later, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed them.
- The SBI reported that Kulinich cooperated with the special services of the Russian Federation and gave them secret information. He was also a member of a criminal organization engaged in intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.