Ukrainian military intelligence has all the information about the actions of the occupiers at the ZNPP

Ukrainian military intelligence has at its disposal all data on the actions of the Russian occupiers on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"We know almost everything about the occupiers and their intentions. We clearly see the actions of a nuclear terrorist, which is the Russian Federation," said Andriy Yusov, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He also noted that intelligence records violations of humanitarian law and threats to the lives of civilians.

"These are torture and the so-called filtering measures, which are essentially acts of genocide, this is coercion and terror of the stationʼs personnel, this is shelling of civilian objects that are conducted from the territory of the nuclear power plant, and how the occupiers bring military equipment to the territory of the nuclear power plant. Ukraine and the world have the information and are taking the necessary measures," Yusov emphasized.