Ukrainian military intelligence has all the information about the actions of the occupiers at the ZNPP

Ukrainian military intelligence has at its disposal all data on the actions of the Russian occupiers on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
"We know almost everything about the occupiers and their intentions. We clearly see the actions of a nuclear terrorist, which is the Russian Federation," said Andriy Yusov, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
He also noted that intelligence records violations of humanitarian law and threats to the lives of civilians.
"These are torture and the so-called filtering measures, which are essentially acts of genocide, this is coercion and terror of the stationʼs personnel, this is shelling of civilian objects that are conducted from the territory of the nuclear power plant, and how the occupiers bring military equipment to the territory of the nuclear power plant. Ukraine and the world have the information and are taking the necessary measures," Yusov emphasized.
- On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, said that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything it wanted to see in the first place." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings — this means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated." However, the vast majority of the protection and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".
- On September 5, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis. On the same day , the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.
- On September 6, the International Atomic Energy Agency published a report on the results of its visit to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: the organization confirmed that Russian military equipment was indeed located there, and called for an immediate cessation of shelling to avoid a disaster.