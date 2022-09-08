The United States will allocate $2.2 billion to strengthen the security of Ukraine and its neighbors

The United States of America has announced additional funding of $2.2 billion for the military needs of Ukraine and its neighbors.
This is reported by the State Department.
"We are also notifying Congress of our intent to provide an additional $2.2 billion in long-term investments in external military financing to strengthen the security of Ukraine and its 18 neighbors," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.
He also reminded that on Thursday the USA also announced the allocation of $675 million in military aid directly to Ukraine.
- On Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the allocation of a new $675 million military aid package to Ukraine. It was approved by President Joe Biden.
- The day before, it became known that the US Ministry of Defense is preparing a detailed analysis and developing a support plan for the Ukrainian army in the medium and long term, in particular after the end of the war with Russia.
- On August 24, President Biden announced $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This is the 19th aid package from the US since the beginning of the Russian invasion. It includes NASAMS air defense systems, RQ-20 Puma drones, counter-battery radars, ammunition and more.