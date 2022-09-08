The United States will allocate $2.2 billion to strengthen the security of Ukraine and its neighbors

The United States of America has announced additional funding of $2.2 billion for the military needs of Ukraine and its neighbors.

This is reported by the State Department.

"We are also notifying Congress of our intent to provide an additional $2.2 billion in long-term investments in external military financing to strengthen the security of Ukraine and its 18 neighbors," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

He also reminded that on Thursday the USA also announced the allocation of $675 million in military aid directly to Ukraine.