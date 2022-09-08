The Pentagon confirmed the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $675 million

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the allocation of a new $675 million military aid package to Ukraine. It was approved by President Joe Biden.
He stated this at the opening of a new meeting on aid to Ukraine in the Rammstein format, which was attended by defense ministers and representatives of dozens of countries.
Currently, the Pentagon does not name the specific types of equipment, ammunition and other weapons for which the allocated funds will go.
The meeting began at 11 a.m. Kyiv time at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The participants of the meeting plan to "discuss the crisis in Ukraine and various security issues faced by US allies and partners."
- The day before, it became known that the US Ministry of Defense is preparing a detailed analysis and developing a support plan for the Ukrainian army in the medium and long term, in particular after the end of the war with Russia.
- On August 24, President Biden announced $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This is the 19th aid package from the USA since the beginning of the Russian invasion. It includes NASAMS air defense systems, RQ-20 Puma drones, counter-battery radars, ammunition and more.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that against the background of the allocation of $3 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon plans to create a corresponding mission and appoint a responsible general.