The Pentagon confirmed the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $675 million

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the allocation of a new $675 million military aid package to Ukraine. It was approved by President Joe Biden.

He stated this at the opening of a new meeting on aid to Ukraine in the Rammstein format, which was attended by defense ministers and representatives of dozens of countries.

Currently, the Pentagon does not name the specific types of equipment, ammunition and other weapons for which the allocated funds will go.

The meeting began at 11 a.m. Kyiv time at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The participants of the meeting plan to "discuss the crisis in Ukraine and various security issues faced by US allies and partners."