The Russians are shelling Energodar again. Residents of the territories adjacent to the ZNPP are asked to evacuate

The Russians are again shelling the occupied city of Energodar in the Zaporizhia region. The intervals between provocations are becoming more shorter. As a result of the shelling, the electricity supply went out in the whole city for the second time in a day.
Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported this on the afternoon of September 7.
Utility workers do not have time to complete some restoration work, as another shelling begins. It is currently impossible to predict when the electricity supply will be restored. The Russians traditionally blame the Ukrainian military for shelling.
The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, stated that she had requested a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the civilian population from the territories adjacent to the nuclear power plant, but was met with silence.
"I appeal to the residents of the districts temporarily not under the control of the government of Ukraine, adjacent to the ZNPP: evacuate! Find a way to move to the territory under control," Vereshchuk urged.
- On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, said that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything it wanted to see at first." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings — this means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated." However, the vast majority of the protection and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".
- On September 5, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis. On the same day , the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.
- On September 6, the International Atomic Energy Agency published a report on the results of its visit to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: the organization confirmed that Russian military equipment was indeed located there, and called for an immediate cessation of shelling to avoid a disaster.