The Russians are shelling Energodar again. Residents of the territories adjacent to the ZNPP are asked to evacuate

The Russians are again shelling the occupied city of Energodar in the Zaporizhia region. The intervals between provocations are becoming more shorter. As a result of the shelling, the electricity supply went out in the whole city for the second time in a day.

Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported this on the afternoon of September 7.

Utility workers do not have time to complete some restoration work, as another shelling begins. It is currently impossible to predict when the electricity supply will be restored. The Russians traditionally blame the Ukrainian military for shelling.

The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, stated that she had requested a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the civilian population from the territories adjacent to the nuclear power plant, but was met with silence.

"I appeal to the residents of the districts temporarily not under the control of the government of Ukraine, adjacent to the ZNPP: evacuate! Find a way to move to the territory under control," Vereshchuk urged.