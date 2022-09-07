The Armed Forces of Ukraine received 20 Warmate kamikaze drones from the “Army of Drones”

20 Warmate kamikaze drones from the "Army of Drones" project were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

64 million UAH were previously gathered for these drones thanks to the monobank collection. In total, 40 Warmates were purchased with these funds. Half of them have already been transferred to the front, and another 20 drones will go to the front this month.

Warmate drones have a fully autonomous engagement system that works on a “shoot and forget” concept. This drone can destroy infantry, equipment and shelters within a radius of up to 30 kilometers. Warmate has warheads of various types: high-explosive, cumulative, thermobaric.