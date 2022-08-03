“Army of Drones”. The first batch of drones, including the FlyEye reconnaissance ones, is going to the front lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first drones purchased as part of the "Army of Drones" project were delivered to Ukraine.
This was announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and its head Mykhailo Fedorov.
FlyEye reconnaissance drones (control complex and four drones) used by NATO countries, and more than 20 DJI Matrice multicopters, as well as, presumably, Warmate kamikaze drones, were delivered to Ukraine.
Fedorov stated that this first delivery arrived within the framework of the contract for 260 million hryvnias. According to him, two control stations and 20 FlyEye drones, 78 Matrice multicopters, as well as two ground systems for 20 Warmate were purchased for the Armed Forces ща Ukraine.
In addition, the Ministry of Statistics is considering the purchase of Ukrainian drones SKIF, "Skyton" and "Ukrjet", which were presented to the department.
In total, more than 751 million hryvnias have already been collected for the "Army of Drones".
- FlyEye is considered one of the best drones for reconnaissance and adjusting artillery fire. Its speed can reach 160 kmph, and its flight range is 60 kilometers. This drone is compatible with Western missile and artillery systems that use an automated fire control system. FlyEye can be launched by hand.
- Matrice copters are powered by artificial intelligence, and their target-focusing thermal images can pinpoint potential hazards.
- Warmate drones have a fully autonomous engagement system that works on a “shoot and forget” concept. This drone can destroy infantry, equipment and shelters within a radius of up to 30 kilometers. Warmate has warheads of various types: high-explosive, cumulative, thermobaric. Funds (64 million hryvnias) were previously collected for 40 such drones on the initiative of monobank. Also, the collection of money for 20 Warmate continues in Poland.