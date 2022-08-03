“Army of Drones”. The first batch of drones, including the FlyEye reconnaissance ones, is going to the front lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first drones purchased as part of the "Army of Drones" project were delivered to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and its head Mykhailo Fedorov.

FlyEye reconnaissance drones (control complex and four drones) used by NATO countries, and more than 20 DJI Matrice multicopters, as well as, presumably, Warmate kamikaze drones, were delivered to Ukraine.

FlyEye

Matrix

Warmate

Fedorov stated that this first delivery arrived within the framework of the contract for 260 million hryvnias. According to him, two control stations and 20 FlyEye drones, 78 Matrice multicopters, as well as two ground systems for 20 Warmate were purchased for the Armed Forces ща Ukraine.

In addition, the Ministry of Statistics is considering the purchase of Ukrainian drones SKIF, "Skyton" and "Ukrjet", which were presented to the department.

Skyton

In total, more than 751 million hryvnias have already been collected for the "Army of Drones".