Ukraine signed the first agreements for the purchase of drones for the “Army of Drones” for more than UAH 260 million

The first agreements for the purchase of drones for the "Army of Drones" have already been signed. The amount of contracts is 260.5 million hryvnias.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

76 Matrice multicopters are being purchased, which are equipped with artificial intelligence technology, can record high-quality videos and identify potential dangers. Two ground systems for 20 Warmate kamikaze attack drones acquired through the monobank initiative. And 20 Fly Eye reconnaissance drones.

"We acquired them, among other things, thanks to a very large contribution from an entrepreneur in the field of space technologies Maksym Polшakov, who well understands the importance of technological superiority at the front. Maksym transferred more than UAH 100 million to the Army of Drones," Fedorov noted.