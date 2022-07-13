Poles are raising money for 20 Warmate kamikaze drones. They will be handed over to Ukraine

The Poles have announced fundraising for 20 Warmate kamikaze drones from Polandʼs WB Electronics and a ground control station. All this will be transferred to the needs of the troops of Ukraine.

According to the organizer of the gathering, the drone manufacturing company agreed to supply one complex to Ukraine after the transfer of funds. For this, it is necessary to collect 4 million zlotys (24.7 million UAH). 20,500 zlotys have already been collected on the first day.

One complex is a control station and 20 kamikaze drones that can destroy enemy targets deep in the rear (range of 10 kilometers).