The head of the CEC called on Ukrainians in the occupied territories to record data on those who organize Russian pseudo-referendums

The head of the Central Election Commission Oleh Didenko calls on Ukrainians to record those who are trying to organize pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories. He emphasizes that any holding of such "votes" on the territory of Ukraine is illegal.

Didenko informed about this in a comment to “Babel”.

"It is important to call on our citizens living in the occupied territories to record and pass on information about the organizers of pseudo-referendums to law enforcement agencies," Didenko noted.

He reminded that organizing such a “referendum” is a crime. And even if Russia holds an event in the occupied territories and calls it a "referendum", it will not be recognized because it contradicts Ukrainian legislation.

"The actions taking place in the temporarily occupied territories have nothing to do with the referendum," he emphasized.

According to him, there are certain requirements according to which a referendum is held according to Ukrainian legislation and international standards. He emphasized that such a referendum should comply with Ukrainian legislation, be appointed by the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament), meet international standards and take place according to clearly defined procedures. In addition, referendums cannot be held during martial law, and the issue of changing territories must necessarily be decided in an All-Ukrainian referendum.