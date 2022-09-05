In the occupied part of the Kherson region was decided to postpone the so-called “referendum”. They stated it is “for security reasons”

Kyrylo Stremousov, a Kherson collaborator, stated that the occupied part of the region is ready for a so-called “referendum” on joining Russia. He also said it is “for security reasons”, in other words — they decided to take a break.

"We have prepared for the vote, we wanted to hold a referendum in the near future, but because of all the events that have happened now, I think we will pause for now. It will be clear in practice, because we are not running ahead and we are fulfilling the main task — to feed the population, to secure the population," Stremousov noted.