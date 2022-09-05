In the occupied part of the Kherson region was decided to postpone the so-called “referendum”. They stated it is “for security reasons”

Kyrylo Stremousov, a Kherson collaborator, stated that the occupied part of the region is ready for a so-called “referendum” on joining Russia. He also said it is “for security reasons”, in other words — they decided to take a break.
H reported on this on September 5, on the TV channel "Russia-1".
"We have prepared for the vote, we wanted to hold a referendum in the near future, but because of all the events that have happened now, I think we will pause for now. It will be clear in practice, because we are not running ahead and we are fulfilling the main task — to feed the population, to secure the population," Stremousov noted.
- The Kremlin decided on a preliminary date for holding so-called "referendums" on joining Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Currently, it is called September 14. The expected results of such "referendums" are also quite vague. Ideally, in Russia, they strive to achieve the indicator "80 for 80" — 80% for joining the Russian Federation and 80% turnout.
- The Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated that participating in illegal referendums in the occupied territories would be punishable by up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.