Vice Prime Minister Vereshchuk: Participation in pseudo-referendums is punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 years

Participation in illegal referendums in the occupied territories is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Itʼs all a farce and a circus. But for our citizens who will participate in this, this is actually an article of the Criminal Code. Therefore, I once again call on everyone who can to evacuate. And if it happens that people are forced to stay in uncontrolled territories, not to participate in any "referendums," Vereshchuk stressed.

According to her, if collaborationism, or participation in the "referendum", or incitement to participate in the "referendum" is proven, then people can receive up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The vice-prime minister warned that no amount of pressure and forceful incitement will be able to justify the fact that a person went to the "referendum". Citizens are urged to call the hotline at number 15-48 to receive assistance in evacuating to the controlled territory of Ukraine.