Russia may announce “referendums” in the occupied territories of Ukraine by the end of the week

US National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said that Russia intends to announce "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine by the end of this week.

AFP and CNN report Kirbyʼs statement.

According to Kirby, the Russian leadership gave a corresponding instruction to the occupation administrations and their leaders. Pseudo-referendums are planned to be announced in the captured parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The USA understands that the Russian Federation will falsify the results it needs and declare the alleged choice of the Ukrainian people to join Russia. The USA will not recognize the results of these "referendums".